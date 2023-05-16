PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -The Porterville Police Department has introduced a furry new member of staff to offer mental health relief to crime victims and law enforcement personnel.

On May 2, the Porterville City Council approved the purchase of a Public Safety Facility Wellness Dog for the Porterville Police Department.

“Bodi” the dog is tasked with assisting city staff and victims of crime in dealing with traumatic events and will be another tool for addressing mental health, officials say.

Bodi the Wellness Service Dog – Porterville Police Department

“Bodi” was purchased for the police department as part of the Board of State and Community Correction (BSCC) Officer Wellness and Mental Health Program. The department was awarded a $46,000 grant to improve officer wellness and mental health.

Porterville Police officials say Bodi will be trained to perform service dog commands, which will enhance therapy, promote participation, and reduce anxiety and stress for public safety personnel.

Bodi will also assist during investigations involving children or adults involved in violent or traumatic events to reduce anxiety and increase communication with investigators.