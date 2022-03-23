FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced a new addition to the family.

According to a news release from the zoo, Chive, a giant anteater has given birth to a female pup.

The baby’s name is Aji, and will be part of the zoo’s partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to “ensure genetically diverse and sustainable populations.”

Photo of Aji the anteater provided by the Fresno Chaffee Zoo

“Chive is an ambassador for giant anteaters in the wild, and a valuable female for the giant anteater population within accredited zoos,” said Fresno Chaffee Zoo Animal Manager Michele. “Her parents brought new genetics into the population, and now, through Ají and two previous offspring, she has helped pass these valuable genes on.”

Little Aji will be out on exhibit for zoo guests periodically throughout the spring.