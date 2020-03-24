Medical Center making their own masks to protect employees from COVID-19

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville will begin making masks to protect its employees against COVID-19.

The medical center says it is short on personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Most are using material to create masks, but since I worked in an operating room in the past, I came up with an idea to use the material used to cover sterile instruments in surgery,” Robin Cunha, SVMC Volunteer Coordinator said.

“I made a prototype with the help of my co-worker Melissa Arend who helped capture step-by-step instructions; we have an outpour of support from our community who are already busy making fabric masks and we anticipate much more help.”

Cunha says it’s crucial for hospital staff to have masks so that they can carry on their duties without fear for their own safety and that of their families, co-workers and other patients.

“My main concern when tasked with this project was to help provide protection to the medical staff that need to treat patients every day regardless of the ever-changing pandemic of this virus,” said Robin. “I’m proud to contribute to something where we can come together as a community and solve a problem that can potentially save people from getting very sick.”

The medical center says if people in the community are interested in making masks and donating them to SVMC, it’s recommended to use the custom pattern, guidelines, and instructions that can be found at sierra-view.com/facemasks.

For questions, email marketing@sierra-view.com; to donate masks, contact Volunteer Coordinator Robin Cunha at 559-788-6076.

