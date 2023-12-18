FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced a suit was filed against the San Luis Obispo moving company Meathead Movers, Inc., for refusing to hire people based on age.

The EEOC states since at least 2017, Meathead Movers has failed to hire applicants over 40 years old for moving, packing, and customer service positions. The company reportedly has a practice of recruiting and hiring young college students, intentionally excluding older workers regardless of their abilities.

Officials say this alleged conduct violates the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), which prohibits discrimination based on age.

“Excluding older workers based on their age for marketing purposes is unlawful,” said Anna Park, regional attorney for the Los Angeles District Office. “Employers should remember that setting criteria and recruiting based on a person’s age violates federal law.”