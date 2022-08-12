FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution that puts Measure C back on the ballot in the November election.

Supervisor Steve Brandau, who represents District 2, said he had voted against it in the past be would be changing his vote this time.

“I wanted to say that because people do get confused, earlier this week we took a vote on another tax measure and I got two emails about how I could support that tax vote,” he said. “By supporting it means putting it on the ballot and let the voters make their decision.”

Local advocates said the resolution is not ready to be put in the hands of voters and if passed it could leave rural communities left behind.

“This is an opportunity that isn’t just about transportation,” said Veronica Garibay.

Garibay is with the Leadership Council for Justice and Accountability.

“This is an opportunity to connect people to a job, to connect to housing to connect to services, to make sure that students have access to local community colleges and universities and be able to have upward financial mobility.”

Garibay also added that they are not completely opposed to Measure C, just the timing of it.

The general election is scheduled to take place on Nov. 8.