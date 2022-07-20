FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters in Fresno County are another step closer to seeing Measure C on their ballots this November.

The Fresno County Transportation Authority voted 7-1 to approve of Measure C. It now is passed along to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors, who are tasked with deciding if the half-cent sales tax for transportation and transit projects will face voters.

$6.8 billion is on the line, and if passed, the tax would be in effect for the next 30 years.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said the plan the City of Fresno introduced during the council of governments meeting earlier in July will better address the needs of communities across the county.

“The biggest benefit to this Measure C for 2027 is that it is going to benefit neighborhoods,” Dyer said.

He also said the plan will have 51% of the money go to roads in neighborhoods, rather than building highways as past Measure C funds did.

“But also, 18% of the dollars will be for flexible dollars. It could go towards sidewalks, street repairs, etcetera, so a lot of money for local jurisdictions to fix the streets that are in desperate need,” he added.

Veronica Garibay with the Fresno County Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability said where it stands now, Measure C doesn’t go far enough to address the county’s public transit needs.

“In what’s called the local control category for Measure C, it contains no requirement that they actually spend it on public transit,” Garibay said.

She is urging officials to slow down the process and believes this can wait until the next election. Garibay said taxpayers haven’t been involved enough in the decision-making process, as officials rush to get this on the ballots come November.

“Measure C doesn’t expire until 2027, we have the time to do this right, and really invest in future generations. This is a really a once-in-a-generation opportunity to try to do things differently, that really invests in people, communities, in economic opportunity, in air quality and our health,” she added.