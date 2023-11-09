FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Me-n-Ed’s Pizzeria says they are offering free personal one-topping pizza to all military veterans.

Me-n-Ed’s says veterans can visit any participating Me-n-Ed’s Pizzeria on Friday, the observed Veterans Day holiday, between 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. with a military ID or proof of service to receive your free personal one-topping pizza.

“All of us at Me-n-Ed’s Pizzeria are thankful to veterans and active military men and women,” said John Ferdinandi, President and CEO of Me-n-Ed’s Pizzeria. “Me-n-Ed’s has a long-standing history of giving back to our community and that includes our local veterans. It’s an honor to give a meal to those that gave us our freedom.”

“Freedom isn’t free. And without our Central Valley vets and active servicemen, we wouldn’t have the same luxuries that we do in this beautiful country,” said Tom Ferdinandi, Vice President and CFO of Me-n-Ed’s Pizzeria. “Our staff looks forward to serving those that have served for our freedoms.”