FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Me-n-Ed’s pizzeria officials say they are fulfilling Christmas wishes this holiday season.

Now through Dec. 21, boys and girls can visit their local Me-n-Ed’s Pizzeria to drop off a letter to Santa in the “Me-n-Ed’s Merry Mailbox.”

Me-n-Ed’s staff says those who participate in this activity will receive a fun surprise and could even possibly have Santa deliver their Christmas wish.

Organizers say dozens of holiday wishes are being fulfilled – from dolls, stuffed animals, bikes, books, STEM building toys, free pizza, and much more.

“It’s incredible to see the response we’ve had so far,” said John Ferdinandi, CEO of Me-n-Ed’s

Pizzeria. “We’ve received some of the most heartfelt letters from children asking for modest gifts

like stuffed animals, racecars, and books, to selfless requests and wishes for their own parents and family members. We even received an emotional ask from one child who wished to be adopted this holiday season.”

The pizzeria says children who drop off a letter should include their name along with the name, email, and physical address of their parent or guardian.

