MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – McSwain Union Elementary officials announced the school will remain closed through next Friday, Jan. 20.

The school superintendent says the flooding of both the East and West Campuses continues and there are multiple breaks in the Bear Creek levy, describing the water flow to be ” completely uncontrolled”. The water is still running down Scott Street and through parts of the playgrounds but says none of the classrooms, offices, or other buildings have been flooded.

Officials warn that the areas surrounding McSwain are currently dangerous, including damaged roadways with hidden hazards.

They ask the community not to drive on Highway 140, Vaughn, or Scott roads. Only emergency personnel are allowed.

