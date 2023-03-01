MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office introduced a new Agriculture Crimes Detective on Facebook, with a photoshoot to showcase the announcement.

According to the Facebook post from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, they said, “We couldn’t think of a better way to introduce our new Agriculture Crimes Detective than with an almond blossom photoshoot. Don’t let these sweet photos fool you, we’re very serious about Agriculture Crimes.”

The post goes on to introduce Detective Griffin. Officials say Detective Griffin grew up in a farming family and understands the importance of protecting the farmers and ranchers in Merced County.