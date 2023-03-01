MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – City officials have placed Madera County under a Local State of Emergency Proclamation.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Tyson Pogue submitted a proclamation of local emergency for Madera County due to the significant impacts of the ongoing extreme weather conditions.

The ongoing storm system has generated hazardous road conditions, power outages, and downed trees due to excessive snowfall throughout the county. With the level of snow and rain projected, there is also potential for debris/mud flow from burn scars, said city officials.

Sheriff Pogue says, “We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation. The extreme conditions amidst ongoing storm activity require a high level of immediate attention. We have deployed all available resources to address the needs of the community, and look forward to the additional support this proclamation will provide.”

Residents needing assistance can reach out to the Madera County Office of Emergency Services at (559) 675-7770 or Madera County Public Works at (559) 675-7811.