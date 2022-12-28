COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a woman and her juvenile son.

According to deputies, 35-year-old Ashley Rose Teuton and her 6-year-old son Dylan Lucas Teuton left their Coarsegold residence on Seminole Drive on December 24 at around 4:00 p.m. to drive to the Manchester Mall in Fresno. Ashley contacted family members shortly before 6:00 p.m. on December 26 and has not been seen or heard from by their family since. Her most recent location is unknown but is believed to be in Fresno.

Ashley is described as a white female adult, with auburn hair, brown eyes, 5′ 4″, and 130lbs. She is possibly driving a blue 2016 Nissan Sentra with a California license plate number 8DCV044.

Dylan is described as a 6-year-old white male juvenile, with brown hair, grey eyes, 4’0″ tall, and 70lbs.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they are asked to please contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770. If you see Ashely or Dylan please call 911.