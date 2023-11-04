MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was saved from a car that caught on fire from an accident in Delhi early Friday morning, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to a call regarding a traffic collision on Riverview Drive.

Upon arrival, Deputy Granado reported seeing the front of the vehicle on fire and noticed a person panicked and screaming in the back seat of the car.

Authorities say the deputy broke the back of the window and was able to pull the driver out. They sustained moderate injuries and was transferred to a hospital for treatment.

Deputy Granado reported minor injuries sustained from breaking the window. The sheriff’s office says his quick actions saved the driver’s life.

No additional details were available about what caused the collision at this time.