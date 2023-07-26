FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kids at Mclane High School are getting a glimpse into astronaut training.

“Astronauts can’t really practice weightless training anywhere else but underwater, because underwater we are weightless,” said Michael Fitzgerald, Program Director.

The Dive into Space program took that idea and concept and created the same thing for kids to introduce them to different challenges and skills both underwater and in the classroom.

“And basically, what this program is, it’s all based on NASA’s neutral buoyancy lab which is in Houston Texas, “said Fitzgerald.

The week-long camp offers two different groups one at Hoover Highschool for the Introduction To Dive Into Space which is for students who are 8 to 11 years old.

At Mclane High School students ranging from 12 to 18 years old will have the chance to get full scuba certification.

“After they are done with this program then we can coordinate with the families who want to complete the certification and we will take them out to the open water and finish that certification off,” said Fitzgerald.

For the last seven years, the program has only operated with Clovis Unified schools. But it was a very small program with only 40 students who had to be in high school. Now for the first year, they have partnered with Fresno Unified providing an opportunity for 100 kids.

“Working with Fresno unified it really got us excited because we were able to take this program and open it up to a lot more students, which is what we really want to do, get our youth involved,” said Fitzgerald.

On Wednesday students did dive number two, where they learned about buoyancy, how to remove and replace a flooded mask while underwater, and how to share air with their teammates.

Each session in the water is an hour and a half.

“We actually get to go down to the 13ft side which I didn’t think it would be this immersive, I thought it would just be fun activities that had to do with scuba diving but it’s really the full experience,” said Weluchi Onyeje.

Those who help lead the team-building exercises outside of the pool are teaching these kids lifelong skills.

“Not only do I talk about what we are going to be doing on their missions underwater but I also talk about in life this is what’s going to end up happening when you have a job and you have to work together with other team members,” said Ramiro Teran, Team Building Instructor.