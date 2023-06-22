FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Work to celebrate Asian Pacific History on the national stage has taken another step forward after Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy appointed a Kern County state assemblyman to a commission focusing on a new national museum.

Speaker McCarthy appointed California State Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley) to the Commission to study the potential creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific History and Culture.

“Being the first Asian American to represent our region in the State Legislature, he has been an effective leader for the Central Valley. As he takes on this additional role, I know Vince will bring our Central Valley values of hard work and determination to help this commission succeed,” said Speaker McCarthy.

Established by Congress and signed into law by the President on June 16, 2022, officials say the commission to study the potential creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act will study the potential creation of the first national museum to preserve the history and culture of Asian and Pacific Islanders Americans.

“It is an honor to be asked by Speaker McCarthy to serve on this important commission as we look to recognize the many accomplishments and significant contributions of Americans of Asian and Pacific Island descent in the Central Valley and across the state and nation,” said Assemblyman Fong.

The Commission is required to:

Report recommendations for a plan of action on the establishment and maintenance of a National Museum of Asian-Pacific American History and Culture

Develop a plan to support the establishment, operation, and maintenance of the museum

Perform an independent review of this plan, including an analysis of the resources necessary to fund the construction of the museum and its operations and maintenance without reliance on federal funds

Report on the availability and cost of acquiring collections for the museum, identify potential locations for the facility in Washington, D.C., and determine its regional impact on other related museums

Submit to Congress a legislative plan of action on whether to and how to establish and construct the museum

The commission is made up of eight members and will have 18 months to complete its work.