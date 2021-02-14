Mayor’s ‘Neighborhood Blitz’ Cleanup Project Kicks Off in Fresno

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
May 04 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Cold and rain didn’t stop dozens of community members from across Fresno and the Cary Park neighborhood from giving back Saturday morning. The city’s Beautify Fresno initiative launched its first “Neighborhood Blitz” cleanup project at Cary Park.

The city aims to partner with local residents one neighborhood at a time to clean up public spaces, replace or repaint street signs, improve landscaping, and remove graffiti.

“It’s neighborhood by neighborhood that we’re reclaiming,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer. “Restoring that curb appeal so people can take pride in their neighborhood and their community.”

The project was kicked off in City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell’s district. Maxwell says the enthusiasm is a good sign

“The fact that we have over 80 people here on a rainy Saturday morning tells me that the neighbors are ready to reclaim their neighborhood from the blight, from the neglect, and to start beautifying their neighborhoods once again,” Maxwell said.

Mayor Dyer says these neighborhood cleanup projects will be ongoing throughout his administration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com