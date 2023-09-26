FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A new play structure is ready to use at Jaswant Singh Khalra Park in West Fresno.

Mayor Jerry Dyer and Council Member Miguel Arias along with other city leaders slid into the park for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The project replaces older playgrounds in the neighborhood.

Mayor Jerry Dyer says this is one of many park projects happening around the city.

“We are in the process of the design phase for Roading Park, Woodward Park, we’re having a lot of our other parks in Fresno,” said Dyer.

A new cricket ball court was also announced – to be added there very soon.

This grand opening of the new structure took place on September 25.