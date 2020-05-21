Mayor set to announce changes to Fresno’s emergency order

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno Mayor Lee Brand is expected to make an announcement Thursday at 12 noon to address the city’s current shelter-in-place order.

The order is set to expire May 31, but a source with knowledge of the mayor’s plan tells KSEE24 News that the city will instead reopen all retail stores at midnight on May 26. Fresno will then adopt CDC and state guidelines for social distancing inside stores.

The source adds that restaurants will open up for dine-in as soon as Fresno County secures state approval to do so. If the state allows them to restart operations before May 26, the city will then follow the county’s direction of reopening.

However, state-licensed businesses such as hair salons, nail salons, and bars will have to await further approval to reopen.

