Gasoline Portable Generator on the House Construction Site. Close up on Mobile Backup Generator .Standby Generator – Outdoor Power Equipment

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mayor Jerry Dyer announced Friday that the City of Fresno will allow generators to be used as temporary power suppliers for newly constructed, altered, or modified buildings.

While generators can now be used, there are certain provisions that come with this, including only allowing a generator to be in place for no longer than 90 days.

This decision is intended to help aid businesses and residents that are having trouble receiving power through PG&E.

“These changes will aid commercial uses and help some homebuilders who are in limbo as they await power,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer.