Mayor Jerry Dyer discusses his vision for Fresno, reveals special surprise for Ken Malloy

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Over the summer, Mayor Jerry Dyer held the annual State of the City address, where he talked about his vision for the City of Fresno.

His plan included a lot of initiatives, like helping the homeless, cleaning up Fresno, making a positive impact on youth, and so much more.

One of the initiatives he focused on was helping clean up the mess created by the homeless situation in the city.

During an interview with CBS47 anchor Ken Malloy on Monday, Mayor Dyer explained why the homeless situation became a high priority for him to address once in office.

“One of the things I heard most often while I was out on the campaign trail, certainly while I was in the police department, was the visibility of homeless, and during the pandemic, how bad it had gotten,” explained Mayor Dyer.

Mayor Dyer says the focus wasn’t just on cleaning up the mess around Fresno, but on helping relocate those suffering from homelessness and getting them the resources they need.

“You know, I go out on each one of those relocations, and I get the opportunity to hear their stories, where they’ve been, how they got where they’re at, and I think that is what has helped me to understand how in many cases, how desperate they are to get help,” said Mayor Dyer. “It’s not about judging them, it’s about loving them, but not being willing to leave them where they’re at, and that’s why we’ve relocated over 600 of them since I’ve been mayor.”

During his time in office, Mayor Dyer has also launched the Beautify Fresno campaign, focused on cleaning up the city through volunteer work.

“Beautify Fresno is really all about pride,” explained Mayor Dyer. “I’ve heard many times about the fact that people don’t feel proud to live in their neighborhood, and in many cases, don’t feel proud to live in this city.”

Through the campaign, Mayor Dyer says he hopes all residents will have clean neighborhoods they are proud of, no matter which part of the city they live in.

“Everyone in this city, regardless of whether you live in the north end, or the south end, you deserve to have a beautiful neighborhood and that’s what we’re going to give to them,” said Mayor Dyer.

Mayor Dyer also spoke about the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on unemployment rates in Fresno.

“Our unemployment rate right now in Fresno is around 7%, 7.3%, which is the same as the state of California,” said Mayor Dyer. “But I don’t think we have an unemployment problem in Fresno, I think we have an underemployment problem.”

He says that oftentimes, potential employees are unable to find work due to a lack of required skills.

Mayor Dyer says the city has partnered with a number of organizations to help residents develop the skills they need to find a job.

As Monday’s interview was wrapping up, Mayor Dyer took a moment to surprise Malloy by declaring November 22 as ‘Ken Malloy Day’ in the City of Fresno ahead of his retirement from CBS47.

“You deserve it and your family deserves it,” Mayor Dyer said. “Behind every good man is a great family, great wife, and you certainly have that and I know they’ve spent many, many nights without you, and holidays, and so now it’s time to make up for that time.”

Ken’s final newscast will be Wednesday, November 24 at 11:00 p.m.