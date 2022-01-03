Mayor Jerry Dyer discusses goal to lower Fresno’s violent crime rate in 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – With 2021 officially behind us, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is looking ahead to 2022.

With one full year in office under his belt, Mayor Dyer is getting ready for the year ahead. His biggest priority for his second year in office, lowering the city’s violent crime rate.

Dyer says in 2021 and in 2020, the city saw 74 homicides each year. In 2019, Dyer says the city saw just 41.

“Reduce crime in Fresno to what we saw in 2019. That is the number one thing I want to see in our community,” explained Dyer.

Dyer says in 2021, he focused on making sure the police department could fill the vacant spots they already had. Now in 2022, he’s looking to increase the police budget so they can add 50 more officers, for a total of 900.

“We know that we have a police department that is understaffed, and that has been for years,” Dyer said.

He says his second priority is continuing the efforts they have with helping the city’s homeless population. During Dyer’s first year in office, Project Off-Ramp relocated and housed hundreds of homeless people from Fresno’s freeways. He’s hoping the city can add four more motels for them this year.

“I can promise to the people they won’t see additional homeless people on our freeways like we had before. In fact, if you see one person on the freeway they will be relocated that day,” said Dyer.

With rents in Fresno rising each year, Dyer says his team is actively putting together a housing plan to address the shortage.

Hoping to also expand the city’s youth programs and Beautify Fresno, Dyer says more changes are coming in 2022.

“The reason why have graffiti, and homeless, and trash is because we’ve allowed it,” Dyer said.

Dyer says the plan they’re working on right now to bring more housing of all types to Fresno should be ready to share with the public during the first quarter of this year.