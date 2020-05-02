Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer blindsided by Fresno’s latest shelter in place order

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Mayor Lee Brand’s new shelter in place order announced Friday morning isn’t sitting well with everyone.

Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer, the vice-chair of the Fresno Recovery Committee headed by Brand, said he doesn’t know how some elements of the new order came to be.

The new mask requirement and the extension of sheltering in place to May 31 were some of the biggest question marks for him. But what really raised his brow was the idea businesses would have to apply to reopen.

“My plan is to accomplish these re-openings as quickly as possible, to get people back to work and businesses open – all while keeping our community safe and healthy,” Brand said in his announcement.

That’s the part pretty much everyone in the city of Fresno got on board with. However, as he continued to elaborate on the phasing in approach with reopening businesses, Brand mentioned the Fresno Recovery Committee would be the body reviewing applications businesses would submit to reopen.

The word “applications” got some city leaders and businesses worried of another obstacle needed to jump through to reopen.

Dyer assures the business owners that there are no applications.

“There is no need for any businesses to apply for [reopening] to occur. That may have been in a previous order that was written,” he said.

Dyer adds the committee’s goal hasn’t changed, which is to open as many businesses as possible by May 7 when the city’s previous shelter in place order would have ended.

After talking with Brand, Dyer said they’re both on the same page. All they both want are businesses to get back to work.

“Along the way, we’ll be flexible. We want to monitor the numbers to make sure we’re not doing anything unnecessary to endanger the public. The intent is to get people back to work and get businesses to open – as many as we possibly can, as fast as we can, and as safely as we can,” Dyer said.

The Fresno Recovery Committee will be identifying by category which businesses can open starting next week and how they can do that safely.

