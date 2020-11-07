Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer announces leadership team joining him when he takes office in January

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer announced his leadership team Friday that will be joining him in office in January.
Dyer says “I have assembled an All-Star team that will assist me in implementing my “One
Fresno” vision. Whether working on issues related to homelessness and housing, economic
development, Downtown Fresno, youth leadership, beautification of Fresno or
transitioning the business climate at City Hall to a “We Work For You” culture, I am
confident that the team I have assembled will work hard for the residents of Fresno.”
- City Manager – Thomas Esqueda
- Deputy Mayor- Matthew Grundy
- Chief of Staff to the Mayor – Tim Orman
- Deputy Chief of Staff – Chris Montelongo
- Communications Director – Sontaya Rose
- Assistant City Manager – Gregory Barfield
- Assistant City Manager – Francine Kanne
- Assistant City Manager – Georgeanne White
- Director of Beautify Fresno – Mark Standriff
- Director of Housing and Homeless Services – Harold (H) Spees
