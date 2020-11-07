Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer announces leadership team joining him when he takes office in January

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer announced his leadership team Friday that will be joining him in office in January.

Dyer says “I have assembled an All-Star team that will assist me in implementing my “One

Fresno” vision. Whether working on issues related to homelessness and housing, economic

development, Downtown Fresno, youth leadership, beautification of Fresno or

transitioning the business climate at City Hall to a “We Work For You” culture, I am

confident that the team I have assembled will work hard for the residents of Fresno.”

City Manager – Thomas Esqueda

Deputy Mayor- Matthew Grundy

Chief of Staff to the Mayor – Tim Orman

Deputy Chief of Staff – Chris Montelongo

Communications Director – Sontaya Rose

Assistant City Manager – Gregory Barfield

Assistant City Manager – Francine Kanne

Assistant City Manager – Georgeanne White

Director of Beautify Fresno – Mark Standriff

Director of Housing and Homeless Services – Harold (H) Spees

.