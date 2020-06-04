Mayor-elect Dyer says his former deputy chief Keith Foster’s actions ‘tainted law enforcement’

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno’s mayor-elect and former police chief Jerry Dyer said Wednesday that the arrest of his former deputy chief on drug charges caused the department to lose trust.

It comes as Keith Foster was released from federal prison on Friday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He was moved to what prison officials call community confinement, meaning he is either in home confinement or at a halfway house.

Foster was convicted in 2017 after a Fresno jury found him guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana.

Dyer says he was disappointed about what happened and how the incident impacted the role of the police.

“As a result of that arrest, it hurt us in the community in terms of our relationship, but it also caused us to lose a certain amount of trust,” said Dyer. “Again, it was one individual who made some bad decisions, in their personal life and those bad decisions ultimately tainted law enforcement.”

Foster’s release date is scheduled to be June 8, 2021.

