Mayor-Elect Dyer remembers Officer Angel De La Fuente

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Mayor-Elect Jerry Dyer released a statement Tuesday on the death of Fresno Police officer Angel De La Fuente.

“My heart goes out to Angel’s wife, Lilia — as well as his children. Angel was a dedicated police officer who excelled in every assignment,” Dyer said Tuesday. “He was highly regarded by fellow officers and was respected by members of our community. Angel will be missed, but not forgotten.”

Officer De La Fuente worked for former Police Chief Dyer for the majority of his career. The 22-year veteran worked with the District Crime Suppression Team and Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) in his tenure with the Fresno Police Department.