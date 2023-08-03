FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mayor Jerry Dyer’s third citywide community cleanup day is Saturday, Aug. 5.

Beautify Fresno say they are inviting organizations, clubs, churches, businesses, and individuals to pick up litter in neighborhoods, parks, and other public areas.

Beautify Fresno says if you want to choose your own area to clean, which could be anywhere that needs a little TLC. All self-selected cleanup sites must be within the City of Fresno.

OR you can join the four Beautify Fresno hub cleanup sites:

D3 – Downtown Hub: San Joaquin Street to Tuolumne Street between H and M Streets (in cooperation with the Downtown Fresno Partnership).

D3 – Roeding Hub: Roeding Park, including Olive and Belmont Avenues (in cooperation with AmeriCorps).

D4 & D7 – Central Hub: Blackstone Corridor between Shields and Ashlan.

D5 – Southeast Hub: Streets and neighborhoods around Butler and Chestnut Avenues (in cooperation with Every Neighborhood Partnership).

Beautify Fresno will provide all the supplies and all you need to do is to sign up, show up and clean up between 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

The city says supplies are offered FREE to registered volunteers – paper pickers, gloves, trash bags – with no need to return the items.

The first 1,500 participants will receive a free t-shirt and a ticket to “Beautify Fresno Night” with the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday, August 5.

Every participant is also invited to the after-party at Manchester Center at 10:00 a.m., with free food trucks, music, and fun!

Click the link to sign up for the annual Mayor’s Citywide Community Cleanup Day.