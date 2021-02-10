Mayor Dyer wants Newsom to get kindergarten-second grade teachers vaccinated

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer wants Governor Gavin Newsom to prioritize educators when it comes to vaccines.

Dyer and 10 other mayors from across California sent a letter to the state that would put kindergarten-second grade educators near the top of the list for vaccine doses in hopes of returning younger children to in-person learning.

Teachers were supposed to vaccinated in February as part of Fresno County’s vaccine distribution plan – but the lack of supply made that goal impossible.

“Education is key,” said Dyer. “Vaccines are key, we need to get our kids back to school. The impact may not be just felt today in terms of kids not being in school, we may see the impact of that for years to come because we know there has been a psychological impact on these youth.”

The letter asked for educators grade kindergarten-2nd grade to move up in the vaccination line, with classes returning to campus once those employees are offered the first dose.

“1500 school personnel and probably over 10,000 students would represent a school district our size,” said Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Nelson agreed with getting back to in-person learning but the Fresno Unified School District has an agreement with the Fresno Teachers Association that on-campus classes won’t resume until the county is in the Orange Tier. The county is two tiers above in the Purple Tier.

“We are comfortable with the plan we have identified,” said Nelson. “But I think any message that says school is important and that it is key for the community to have schools open and extend the vaccine opportunity to teachers is a step in the right direction.”

Central Unified Superintendent Andrew Alvarado believes that if cases continue to drop locally, a portion of the student body will return in March.

“We need to get kids back in the classroom,” he said. “That is where they benefit the most and I do know we will have to mitigate the learning loss and we are starting to make plans for that now.”

The governor has not responded to the letter yet and school districts say parents will be notified a couple of weeks in advance of students returning.