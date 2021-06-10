Mayor Dyer speaks about mobile home park after a fourth fire in last 2 years

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and Fresno Fire Department Chief Kerri Donis will speak with the community Thursday afternoon regarding the Trails End Mobile Home Park after a fire broke out in the park Wednesday night.

The Trails End Mobile Home Park near Blackstone and Sierra avenues has encountered four fires at the park in the last two years. One of those fires took place on April 29 and resulted in the death of 56-year-old Ronald Richardson.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.