FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a meeting with governor Gavin Newsom in Sacramento, Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer has announced the city of Fresno will get over 6 million dollars to address homelessness.

“We need to do everything we can to get them into an emergency shelter, to get them to services they need, and then to allow them to transition into permanent housing. These dollars go a long way towards that,” Dyer said.

This comes after Newsom announced he would be pausing all homeless funding until cities have a plan in place. Dyer says when he and other mayors met with the governor, he urged the mayors to do more to address what’s going on in California cities. Dyer says he gets why the governor put the pause.

“Quite honestly, the ambition of different cities was not high enough for homeless reduction. On a statewide average, it was going to be two percent. That’s ridiculous.” He adds, the city of Fresno did not have to change its plan in order to get the money, but others did.

Now the focus shifts to how the city plans to use the money, including adding more emergency shelters.

“The dollars we are receiving from the state are being leveraged with dollars we already have in the city, and other state and federal dollars; part of that for housing, part of that for services, and another part of that for our outreach efforts,” he added.

In the last two years, Dyer says they have housed 1,700 homeless people and this money lets them continue this trend.

The money should come to Fresno in the next 30 days.