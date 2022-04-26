FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno has released the long-awaited One Fresno housing plan. The plan details the current issues the Fresno housing market faces and how Mayor Jerry Dyer and his administration aim at fixing them.

With rents rising across Fresno and affordable housing becoming more scarce, Dyer has now released the one Fresno housing plan. It’s a $260 million plan aimed at addressing Fresno’s housing crisis.

The nearly 150-page document details the ins and outs of how much housing Fresno will have to produce to keep up with the market and the population.

The report shows the city of Fresno needs 21,000 thousand homes for renters who can’t afford to pay more than $500 a month to not be cost-burdened by their rent. Meaning $500 a month would be no more than 30% of their income.

The plan also says the city needs over 7,000 more homes for renters who can afford $500 to 1,000 a month without being cost-burdened.

When it comes to addressing homelessness, the plan says they need 2,500 more emergency shelter beds. On top of that, they’d like 2,500 micro-homes for the homeless as well.

While there are not enough affordable apartments, the plan says the city has too many single-family homes. They estimate the city has overbuilt 28,000 single-family houses, leaving many more than people can afford.

“While we value growth and open our arms to those who desire to make Fresno their home, it is incumbent as a local government that we shepherd responsible growth. Historic poor land use planning, inequitable fair housing practices and the basic imbalance of supply and demand have all led Fresno to its current state of needing approximately 15,000 new and converted affordable housing units between now and 2025 to meet our residents’ needs,” Mayor Dyer wrote in the plan.

In the next three years, the plan says Dyer hopes to have 6,926 affordable and 4,110 market-rate housing units.

They say at the moment, developers aren’t building at that rate, and only 1,000 to 2,000 units total are built each year, let alone affordable ones.

On top of establishing what Fresno needs, the plan also explains how the city will help people grow into homeownership with city programs.

All of this hoping to combat what Dyer says was a 28% percent jump in one-bedroom rent prices from January 2021 to 2022.

There will be a special meeting at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday to go over the One Fresno housing plan