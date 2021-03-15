Proud Boy connection: Mayor Dyer says man in videos, photos “is, in fact, a Fresno police officer”

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Mayor Jerry Dyer spoke Monday at a news conference and addressed allegations over the weekend that a Fresno police officer had ties to the Proud Boys.

“I was made aware of some social media posts, both photographs as well as video, that depicted a Fresno Police officer who was posing as or being represented as being affiliated with an organization, and it could have been Proud Boys,” Dyer said during the news conference.

“I can tell you that I spoke with Chief Balderrama yesterday afternoon after learning of this. He had initiated an internal affairs investigation immediately. He had also made sure that the officer who was identified was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of this investigation,” Dyer continued.

“As I said in my release yesterday, we take matters such as this very very seriously,” Mayor Dyer went on to say. “I can tell you as the mayor of this city we will not tolerate any city employee that belongs to or affiliates with — associates with an organization that promotes supremacy, promotes criminal activity or promotes racism.”

“I can tell you that the photographs and the video that I saw, is, in fact, a Fresno police officer,” Dyer said, going on to confirm that there were a number of factors that contributed to the officer’s identification.

“I can tell you that the internal affairs investigators will look at every piece of evidence that is possible and then at the appropriate time interview witnesses as well as interviewing the officer who was portrayed in that video as well as the photos to determine what his involvement was” Dyer said.

Mayor Dyer’s statement follows that of Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama saying, in part, “Fair and impartial policing are extremely important in our society. There is no place in our police ranks for any biased, racists, or anti-Semitic views.”