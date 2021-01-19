Mayor Dyer holds news conference calling for unity in Fresno during inauguration

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Mayor Jerry Dyer held a press conference Tuesday to encourage calm during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Mayor Dyer was joined by Fresno City Council President Luis Chavez and Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama. Additionally, several faith-based leaders were on-hand to call for unity during the transition.

