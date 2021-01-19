Mayor Dyer holds news conference calling for unity in Fresno during inauguration

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Mayor Jerry Dyer held a press conference Tuesday to encourage calm during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
Mayor Dyer was joined by Fresno City Council President Luis Chavez and Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama. Additionally, several faith-based leaders were on-hand to call for unity during the transition.