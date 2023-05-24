FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the Annual State of the City Address, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer talked about a number of issues affecting the City of Fresno in both good and bad ways.

“So, after what you’ve heard today do you believe the city of Fresno is an impoverished farm town without a vision, or a city that is on the move? I hope it is on the move,” Dyer said during his speech.

He discussed updated crime statistics and said overall, crime in Fresno is down.

“Year to date, property crime is down by 15 percent business burglary fell by 47 percent residential burglary fell by 29 percent, and auto thefts are down by 32 percent,” he said.

Dyer also addressed the issue of homelessness and said they continue to work every day to change the situation.

“Some people recycle back to the streets and more people and more people are becoming homeless and unfortunately we have yet to find a long-term solution for dealing with those who are chronically homeless and facing extreme mental illness,” said Dyer.