FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – All eyes were on Mayor Jerry Dyer Thursday night at Chukchansi Park for the State of the City address where the mayor gave out awards, acknowledged the progress the city has made, as well as preview some upcoming projects.

The mayor started by pointing to the progress many of the city initiatives have made, such as Beautify Fresno and Operation No Fly Zone.

“Since Beautify Fresno’s launch, I have been overwhelmed by the turnout … more than 12,500 volunteers have picked up trash this last year. That demonstrates we are a city on the move. More than 600,000 pounds of trash has already been removed from the city of Fresno,” Dyer said while discussing Beautify Fresno.

Dyer then pivoted to discussing what has been done with the police department. Dyer said the department is projected to be at full strength in about a year.

42 new firefighters have been added as well, and plans are in place to add 24 more according to Dyer.

Plans for a new 911 center are also being developed according to the mayor.

Mayor Dyer also said his priorities going forward are going to remain addressing housing, public safety, and homelessness.

“The Los Angeles Times described Fresno as having the nation’s hottest housing market, that is good news for some, which shows that people want to live in Fresno. The bad news is housing costs are pricing Fresno residents out of the market.” Dyer said. “Rent increases are putting families on the edge in our city.”

Dyer pointed to the ‘One Fresno Housing Strategy’ that he says will provide a road map to expedite housing availability for all income groups in the city.

“We are a city on the move. We are going in the right direction, but there is still much work left to do.” Mayor Dyer said.