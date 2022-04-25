SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Monday, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and other California Mayors met in Sacramento to advocate for more money to address homelessness.

“We have built a lot of momentum,” said Dyer. “We have provided a lot of hope to our homeless population. Now is not the time to lose that momentum or take away the hope that we have given to the people living on our streets.”

Ten mayors including Dyer spoke to advocate for more funds from the state. The meeting included mayors from San Francisco, Oakland, San Diego, and Bakersfield.

“It is critical and the question that I ask is with the budget surplus that we have in California, if not now then when?” questioned Dyer.

The Big City Mayors want $3 billion in state funds for three years to fund the Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention Program (HHAP), and the Homeless Emergency Aid Program (HEAP).

For the past few years, the state has funded these programs, but only through one-time funds, which Fresno County’s Homeless Liason Sonia De La Rosa said has been challenging.

“It makes it really difficult for us to plan, to put together a program, and then a year or two from now it has to be shut down,” said De La Rosa.

Mayor Dyer credited the HHAP and HEAP funds for Project Off-ramp, a program that works to get the homeless off the freeways and into motels.

“15 months ago we had 650 homeless living on our freeways in Fresno, today we don’t have a single homeless person on our freeways and we don’t have a single tent erected,” said Dyer.

Still, Homeless Advocate, Dez Martinez doesn’t believe enough is being done locally and is advocating for tiny home villages, affordable housing, and empty lots for use.

“We need so many things to prevent homelessness because we have an overwhelming amount of individuals out on our streets, approximately 4,000 individuals out on our streets,” said Martinez.