Mayor Brand to announce first phase of re-opening Fresno businesses

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Mayor Lee Brand will hold a press conference on Tuesday to announce “the first major step in Fresno’s economic recovery.”

Brand will provide details on the first phase of “Authorized Businesses” that will be allowed to re-open.

Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer and Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias will take part in the press conference.

The press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.