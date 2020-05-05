Mayor Brand to announce first phase of re-opening Fresno businesses

Breaking News
Tulare County reports 101 new COVID-19 cases — largest single day ever
FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Mayor Lee Brand will hold a press conference on Tuesday to announce “the first major step in Fresno’s economic recovery.”

Brand will provide details on the first phase of “Authorized Businesses” that will be allowed to re-open.

Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer and Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias will take part in the press conference.

The press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

