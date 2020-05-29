Mayor Brand announces protocols for yard sales with COVID-19 guidelines

A customer looks for clothing on sale at the US 40 Yard Sale in Greenfield, Ind., Friday, June 4, 2010. The Historic US 40 Yard Sale runs along the highway from Baltimore to St. Louis from dawn Wednesday until dusk Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mayor Lee Brand announced Friday that yard sales and personal property sales conducted at homes are considered an authorized activity by state and Fresno County health guidelines.

The city says that those who do choose to hold a yard or garage sale during this time should follow public health protocols and social distancing guidelines.

Here are the recommended protocols and restrictions from the city:

No combined yard sales or mixing of personal property from multiple households.

No more than 10 people at properties at the same time.

Members of the household and their visitors should wear personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face masks, and gloves.

Homeowner or resident host must also provide trash cans for disposal of PPE.

Surfaces should also be sanitized and disinfected frequently.

All residents and visitors should practice social distancing and should have a checkout line marked off in 6 foot increments.

When exchanging paper and coin money, the city advises the hosts and visitors should not touch their face afterwards. Customers should also be asked to place cash on the counter rather than placing directly on their hands.

