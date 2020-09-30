Maya Cinemas set to reopen its Fresno location to moviegoers on Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Maya Cinemas’ Fresno location is reopening its doors to moviegoers on Friday with modifications after the state health department moved Fresno County from the Purple Tier to the Red Tier.

Movie theaters were some of the businesses allowed to resume indoor operations, which can operate at 25% capacity or 100 people (whichever is fewer).

Maya Cinemas will follow all state and county regulations including social distancing, requiring face masks in the theater until people are seated, plexiglass shields at all points of sale and having all employees wear face masks and gloves at all times, said Greg Heckmann, director of marketing. Cleaning and sanitation will be ramped up with dedicated staff.

The movie theater, located at the Campus Pointe shopping center by Fresno State, will open with “Tenet” as well as several new movies and some classics.

Maya will offer new programs like the opportunity for customers to rent their own room for 10-20 people, $5 classics and “Date Night Mondays” with a deal for two.

Other places/businesses that can reopen indoors with restrictions include:

Aquariums

Body waxing studios

Cultural ceremonies

Dance studios

Electrologists

Estheticians

Gyms and fitness centers

Higher education institutions

Massage therapy studios

Museums

Piercing shops

Skin care services

Tattoo parlors

Weddings (ceremonies only)

Yoga studios

Zoos

Details on the restrictions and modifications the businesses need to follow can be found here.

