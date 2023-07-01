SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With Shaver Lake’s big annual Fourth of July firework show Saturday, large crowds are expected over the holiday weekend.

The California Highway Patrol will be out in full force to make sure everyone stays safe while celebrating.

David Azoefiefa spent close to an hour walking two miles to get to his spot to watch the fireworks.

“We parked 45 minutes away from the lake because we didn’t bother to search for a closer place, I know it’s super packed and there’s almost no place in the parking lot,” said Azoefiefa.

With parking in the area stretched to its limits, CHP will be on the lookout for those who park their cars illegally over the weekend.

“If we do discover those vehicles parked illegally or in the roadway, unfortunately, we are going have to take that on a case-by-case basis and possibly tow your vehicle,” said Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say drivers need to be aware of their surroundings with so many people walking alongside roads.

“Again, look for extra pedestrians that are going to be out in the road you are going to see a lot of our younger pedestrians out there enjoying the Fourth of July festivities with their fireworks so just use some extra caution,” Salas continued.

They will also be looking for drivers who are under the influence.

“We’re going to be looking for those most vulnerable to be involved in a crash, we’re going to be looking for those impaired drivers, those without seat belts, those being on the phone, or those being reported to us via 911,” Salas explained.

The California Highway Patrol says it will have its enforcement all the way up until July 4 into July 5 at midnight at Shaver Lake.