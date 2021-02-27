Mattresses and box springs no-cost recycling event held in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A no-cost recycling event for mattresses and box springs was held in Fresno Saturday morning.

Local organizations and students partnered to combat illegal dumping in Fresno.

They held a ‘Fresno Yes! community clean-up day’ at Hidalgo Elementary School.

Fresno Yes! is a program for elementary through high school students to lead projects that positively impact their communities.

From 9 a.m. through 1 p.m., people dropped off mattresses, box springs, tires and e-waste to be recycled.

“One of the most exciting parts is to actually get behind the students to help them realize their efforts actually go a long way and there are people in the community, agencies, that really support that,” Jennifer Duran with the Mattress Recycling Council said.

More than 75% of a mattress can be recycled and turned into new consumer and industrial products including mulch, carpet padding, and appliances.