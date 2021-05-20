60-acre fire starts from Fresno commercial building, no injuries reported, crews say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A large fire burning in northeast Fresno near Woodward Lake Thursday sent plumes of smoke into the air above the city – while strong winds spread flames as far as Friant Road and the Woodward Park trails.

Officials say the fire started around 5:00 p.m. in a 10,000 square foot commercial building, burning in the area of 10345 North Rice Road.

Fire crews from Fresno, Clovis, and the Air National Guard have responded to the scene. A Fresno Police helicopter was seen asking over its loudspeaker that anyone in the area leave due to the fire’s unpredictability.

According to Cal Fire, a temporary shelter in place order was issued as crews on scene struggled to reach containment.

PG&E confirmed that the incident was not connected to any of its equipment but less than 20 customers had their power de-energized due to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Winds have picked up immensely. Flames have reached Friant Rd. Windy conditions making it difficult for firefighters to contain the blaze. pic.twitter.com/o2y3lR4cEF — Adrian Thomas (@AdrianTNews) May 21, 2021