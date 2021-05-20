60-acre fire starts from Fresno commercial building, no injuries reported, crews say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A large fire burning in northeast Fresno near Woodward Lake Thursday sent plumes of smoke into the air above the city – while strong winds spread flames as far as Friant Road and the Woodward Park trails.

Officials say the fire started around 5:00 p.m. in a 10,000 square foot commercial building, burning in the area of 10345 North Rice Road.

Fire crews from Fresno, Clovis, and the Air National Guard have responded to the scene. A Fresno Police helicopter was seen asking over its loudspeaker that anyone in the area leave due to the fire’s unpredictability.

According to Cal Fire, a temporary shelter in place order was issued as crews on scene struggled to reach containment.

PG&E confirmed that the incident was not connected to any of its equipment but less than 20 customers had their power de-energized due to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

