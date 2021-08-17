Masks to be required both indoors and outdoors at Visalia Unified schools due to COVID surge

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Starting Wednesday, staff and students at Visalia Unified schools will be required to wear masks in and outdoors due to the COVID-19 surge in the area.

In a release, Kim Batty with the Visalia Unified School District said that due to Kaweah Health’s recent announcement that the hospital had reached capacity, Visalia Unified School District would be requiring masks indoors and outdoors at all schools and facilities during the school day. Additionally, the release states that school functions including extra and co-curricular events and athletics will also require masking.

“Because the need for quarantine is affected by the circumstances of the exposure to COVID-19, such as whether or not the individual was wearing a mask when the exposure occurred,” Batty said, “many of the staff and student quarantines could have been prevented if masks were required outdoors.”

The mask mandate will begin on Wednesday, the school district says.