Masked suspect robs smoke shop in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers said they are investigating an armed robbery at a central Fresno smoke shop Tuesday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. near Dakota and Hughes at the “Smoke Zone”. 

Investigators said a white Astro van pulled up and a passenger dressed in black from head to toe and armed with a black handgun went into the shop demanding cash from the clerk. 

Police said the clerk complied and the suspect fled the area with $1,200. The van was reported stolen earlier that morning from the Valentine and Ashlan avenues area.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

