Mascot, musical star, good boy: Victor E. Bulldog III retiring after 7 years service

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After seven years of service as the Fresno State live mascot, Victor E. Bulldog III is about to retire.

Victor E. Bulldog III was introduced seven years ago, after the unexpected death of Victor E. Bulldog II following an allergic reaction to a bee sting. On June 10th, 2015, then Fresno State President Joseph Castro officially presented the puppy to the world – his first day in the spotlight.

Since then he has made thousands of appearances. As well as his presence at Fresno State games, Victor E. Bulldog III also tread the boards making his musical debut in 2019 appearing as “Rufus” in the production of CenterStage Clovis’ Legally Blonde.

Unlike most dogs, Victor E. Bulldog III also has his own transportation. Fresno State officials say it gives their mascot the opportunity to travel in style to wherever he needs to go – including his veterinary visits and his trips to the groomers.

While he travels, Victor E. Bulldog III’s handler says he likes to listen to country music.

“I’ve had the honor of seeing Victor E.’s impact firsthand, earning his way into the very heart of our Bulldog community,” said Gina Zante, live mascot program coordinator, “I know we’re going to see a huge outpouring of love for our best pal.”

Victor E. Bulldog III will celebrate his seventh birthday on March 14. According to Fresno State, the average life span of an English bulldog is eight to 12 years, meaning Victor E. Bulldog III is approaching his twilight years. However, he will continue to serve his duties as mascot until his replacement is announced. He is scheduled to appear at the Fresno State Men’s Basketball.

Following his retirement, Victor E. Bulldog III will continue to be cared for by the Fresno State Alumni Association, which is funded by donations. The next mascot, Victor E. Bulldog IV will be introduced in the fall.