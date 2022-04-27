TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Tulare County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that a couple had been found guilty of child abuse and the death of their 3-month-old daughter.

In Oct. 2014, the girl was transported to Valley Children’s Hospital from Visalia via helicopter, according to court documents. She died on Oct. 16 having been removed from life support, the DA’s office said. It was determined that the girl had suffered multiple fractures.

In Feb. 2016, Daniel Ramirez and Angela Jimenez-Ramirez were taken into custody and remained there during the trial.

According to court documents, Daniel Ramirez was found guilty of felony involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse as well as special allegations of causing great bodily injury and that he committed willful harm or injury resulting in death.

Angela Jimenez-Ramirez was found guilty of felony involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse as

well as the special allegation that she committed willful harm or injury resulting in death, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Jimenez-Ramirez was released for time served due to sentencing guidelines of the conviction. Ramirez remains in custody. His bail is set at $100,000.

Formal sentencing is set for May 24.