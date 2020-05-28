Live Now
Married couple in their 60s found dead next to a Fresno road, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A husband and wife in their 60s were found dead in southeast Fresno Wednesday, according to Fresno Police.

Officers say the unidentified man and woman were discovered around 12:40 p.m. lying in an area close to Peach and McKinley Avenues. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

“As officers arrived in the area they located both subjects and it was very apparent that both of them appeared to be deceased,” said Lt. Larry Bowlan.

Investigators say there were no signs of trauma and but it is unknown what caused their death.

