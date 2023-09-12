FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend? The 2023 annual Fresno Greek Fest is back.

The 61st annual festival returns Friday, September 15th, through Sunday, September 17th.

The festival celebrates everything Greek and will have a variety of activities from live music to a Greek market, food, shopping booths and games for children.

The event will take place at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, located at 2219 N. Orchard, Fresno.

Tickets start at $8 for adults and $4 for seniors, admission for children (12 and under) is free.

For more event details, you can visit their website here.