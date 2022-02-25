FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Mark Salazar has announced a run for Fresno County Sheriff on the heels of the announcement that current Sheriff Margaret Mims will retire at the end of her term.

In a news release, Salazar said his policing philosophy “is that the kid that lives in the 400 block of West Strother should feel as safe as the kid that lives on Champlain and Perrin.”

A graduate of Fresno State, Salazar has four children with his wife of 28 years Virginia Madrid-Salazar.

Last Friday, Sheriff Mims announced her endorsement for Assistant Sheriff John Zanoni for Fresno County Sheriff. Retired Sheriff Steve Magarian also endorsed Zanoni for the position.