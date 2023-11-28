FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following the homicide of 19-year-old Melanie Rios Camacho, officials with the Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno County are urging the community to take action regarding dating violence among young people.

The team at Marjaree Mason Center urges those in the community to have conversations with the young people in their lives to encourage healthy relationships and the fact that violence simply does not belong in a relationship.

They say no one is “too young” to experience dating violence.

As the holiday season approaches, the Marjaree Mason Center officials say the complexities of relationships can often amplify. The holidays can be a lonely season where some are reminded of the lost love of broken relationships. For ex-partners nursing the wounds of rejection, the holidays can be a dangerous season.

The Marjaree Mason Center encourages parents to talk to young people about boundaries, what it means to feel safe, and steps they can take if they ever feel as though their safety is at risk. With more celebration and less supervision, they insist dating violence is an even greater concern.

Melanie’s family shared a GoFundMe to cover the cost of her funeral services.

If someone needs help, guidance, or resources, they encourage residents to please call the Marjaree Mason Center 24/7 confidential hotline at (559) 233-HELP (4357).