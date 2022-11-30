MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says the First Baptist Church School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning due to law enforcement activity in the area, deputies say.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is law enforcement activity in the vicinity of Frank Wilson Road – but there is no threat to the school.

Parents of children at the First Baptist Church School will be contacted by school officials for directions on picking up their students, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say more information on how parents can pick up their children will be released soon. Officials reiterated at the end of the announcement that there is no threat to the community or the school.